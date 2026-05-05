Boost for Spain! Lamine Yamal ALREADY back training on grass as Barcelona wonderkid steps up injury recovery ahead of 2026 World Cup

Yamal has returned to grass training as he continues his recovery from injury at Barcelona, per Cadena SER. The teenager has begun individual exercises on the pitch at the club’s training complex after previously working in the gym during the early stages of rehabilitation. The forward suffered a partial tear of the biceps femoris in his left leg on April 22.

Barcelona opted for a conservative treatment plan rather than surgery. Yamal will not play again for Barcelona in their remaining domestic fixtures. However, his return to on-field work has provided encouragement for both the player and the Spanish national team as preparations continue for the upcoming World Cup.