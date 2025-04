Boos for Kylian Mbappe but he isn’t Real Madrid’s ‘biggest problem’ as Jude Bellingham ‘isn’t the same player’ & too many players ‘want to win the Ballon d’Or’ K. Mbappe Real Madrid J. Bellingham Vinicius Junior LaLiga

Kylian Mbappe is not, despite being booed, Real Madrid’s “biggest problem” as the Blancos are told too many players “want to win the Ballon d’Or”.