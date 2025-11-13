AFP
'They've blown their chance' - Liverpool told they have missed opportunity to sign top target after failing to get deal done in the summer
Liverpool's failed Guehi move
Liverpool’s failed pursuit of Guehi has become one of the defining storylines of their defensive planning over the past year. The Reds believed they were close to securing the Crystal Palace captain in the final hours of the summer window, only for the move to collapse when the Eagles backed out after failing to sign a replacement. Guehi had reportedly agreed on personal terms and begun the initial stages of a medical, but the London club refused to validate the deal sheet once it became clear they would be unable to bring in a defender.
The breakdown left Liverpool short of the reinforcement they had targeted, particularly as they entered a season where Ibrahima Konate’s contract situation and fitness concerns were already complicating squad building. With Giovanni Leoni suffering a season-ending injury shortly after deadline day, the need for Guehi became even greater. His inability to move due to Palace’s refusal to sell ensured Liverpool were forced into a campaign relying on a thin group of centre-back options.
The frustration inside Anfield has reportedly lingered, with internal figures acknowledging that the decision to wait until the final hours of the window made the club vulnerable to exactly this outcome.
- Getty Images Sport
Liverpool told they missed their shot at signing Guehi
Ex-Liverpool star Don Hutchison was unequivocal when assessing Liverpool’s failure to get the deal done, insisting the club had only themselves to blame for missing what he viewed as an essential signing. Speaking to Sportscasting.com, he said: “They’ve blown their chances of landing him. One million percent. I mean, I'd love to be a fly on the wall at Liverpool when they didn't get the Guehi deal done. Let's just say Crystal Palace wanted £45 million. Liverpool should have given them £50m, because they're going to have Marc Guehi for six years. They should have just paid the money.”
Hutchison stressed how transformative the England international could have been for a squad that already contains major leaders at the back. He added: “When I compare Liverpool to Arsenal, I see two proper men and two proper guys that won't be bullied in Calafiori and Timber, alongside Saliba and Gabriel. So you've got four centre-backs across there. If Marc Guehi was at Liverpool now he'd be playing at left-back and you'd be Konate, Van Dijk, Bradley and Guehi, and you’d be thinking crikey, that’s pretty versatile.”
He concluded that delaying the investment had placed Liverpool in a weakened position for future negotiations. “Liverpool should have just paid Palace whatever they wanted. I think it was a poor move. They were so focused on signing Isak. I understand that, because you can’t turn it down, but Guehi had to be the other priority. This January has to be the marker with Guehi if they want to finish in the top four.”
Guehi free to start talks with European clubs in January
The collapse of the Guehi deal is now seen as even more damaging given the unique contract situation looming ahead of the defender’s final months at Crystal Palace. His deal expires in June 2026, meaning that from January he can negotiate a free-transfer pre-contract agreement with any club outside England. This creates a major disadvantage for Liverpool, who must wait until the summer to make a formal approach while European heavyweights gain a five-month head start.
Bayern Munich and Barcelona have already positioned themselves as leading contenders, each viewing the England international as an elite, cost-effective solution. Their ability to offer huge signing-on bonuses and early certainty could sway the defender long before Liverpool re-enter the race. Palace are believed to prefer losing him for free rather than accepting a reduced January fee, ensuring the player will almost certainly control his next move.
The failed summer transfer has also raised questions about Liverpool’s strategic planning under Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes. Their decision not to prioritise defensive reinforcements earlier in the window, despite concerns about Konate’s contract and the squad’s ageing profile, is now being reflected upon with regret. Liverpool understand that Guehi’s market is expanding by the month, making a once-achievable signing exponentially harder.
- Getty Images Sport
Liverpool line up defensive targets
If Liverpool miss out again, the club will be forced to pivot toward other major defensive targets. Alessandro Bastoni, Nico Schlotterbeck and Willian Pacho are among the names being monitored, but each presents the kind of financial and competitive challenges that underline why Guehi was viewed as the ideal option.
