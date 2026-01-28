Blow for Man Utd! PSG open contract extension talks with Luis Enrique

United’s reported pursuit of Luis Enrique appears destined to fail, with fresh reports from France confirming that PSG have formally commenced negotiations to prolong the Spaniard's tenure at the Parc des Princes. According to Les Parisien, discussions between the club hierarchy and the manager’s representatives are now active, despite his current deal running until June 2027.

The timing of these talks is significant. With less than 18 months remaining on his contract, PSG are keen to avoid any uncertainty regarding their head coach's future. The club views the renewal of the 55-year-old as an absolute priority, aiming to shut down any speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League. Enrique has been heavily linked with the Old Trafford hot seat, featuring prominently on United's shortlist of potential candidates alongside the likes of Mauricio Pochettino. However, the Parisian board are moving swiftly to ensure that their manager remains out of reach.

The eagerness to extend his stay stems from a period of unprecedented success and stability under his leadership. Having guided the club to European glory, Enrique was consecrated as the "best coach in the world" in 2025 after securing a staggering six trophies. For the decision-makers in Paris, there is currently no alternative vision; they simply do not envisage a future without the Asturian at the helm.