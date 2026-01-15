Getty Images Sport
Birmingham to splash the cash on Swedish wonderkid?! Tom Brady's Championship side leading Besiktas and Lille in race for Allsvenskan top goalscorer
Birmingham make their move
Birmingham are on the verge of securing one of the most exciting young talents in Scandinavian football, with reports from Denmark saying that the Blues are in advanced negotiations to sign Priske. According to an exclusive report from Tipsbladet, the Championship club have moved ahead of fierce competition from Turkish giants Besiktas and French Ligue 1 side Lille to land the prolific striker.
The 21-year-old forward has become one of the most sought-after properties in Northern Europe following a breakout 2025 campaign with Djurgardens IF. Having finished the season as the Allsvenskan’s top scorer with a remarkable 18 goals, Priske has attracted attention from scouts across the continent. However, it appears that the ambitious project at St Andrew's, spearheaded by Tom Wagner and high-profile minority owner Tom Brady, has convinced the player that his future lies in the West Midlands.
Sources close to the deal indicate that an agreement between Birmingham City and Djurgarden is imminent, with positive steps being taken daily. Furthermore, the report suggests that personal terms are all but settled, meaning the Danish U21 international is ready to swap Stockholm for the rigours of the English Championship. This capture would represent a massive statement of intent from the Blues, stealing a march on clubs that can offer European football to secure a player they believe can fire them back to the Premier League.
'Jesus Priskus': The profile of a striking sensation
To understand why Birmingham are pushing so hard for this signature, one only has to look at Priske's physical and technical profile. Standing at a towering 195 centimetres, he possesses the aerial dominance required to thrive in the physically demanding environment of the second tier of English football. However, unlike many target men of his stature, Priske is not merely a static focal point.
He was awarded the ‘Forward of the Year’ title in the Allsvenskan for 2025 not just for his goal tally - he has scores 24 goals in 52 matches for the club, but for his all-around game. He is blessed with deceptive pace and the ability to run in behind defences, making him a nightmare for centre-backs to mark. This unique blend of height, speed and clinical finishing has endeared him to the Djurgarden faithful, who have affectionately nicknamed him ‘Jesus Priskus’ - a testament to his saviour-like performances in front of goal.
His rise has been nothing short of meteoric. While he has been an "open secret" among scouts for some time, his explosion in form during the 2025 season has seen his stock rise exponentially. For Birmingham, securing a player of this calibre could be the missing piece in their tactical puzzle.
Owners flexing financial muscle to beat European giants
The potential arrival of Priske is inextricably linked to the financial power and ambition of Birmingham’s ownership group. The report from Tipsbladet highlights that the club are eager to signal their intent to the rest of the footballing world. Bringing in a top-tier prospect ahead of established European sides like Lille and Besiktas is a clear message that the Blues are no longer content with mediocrity.
Priske’s value has skyrocketed over the last 12 months. In the summer of 2025, Austrian powerhouse RB Salzburg reportedly had a bid of over €4 million (£3.4m) rejected by Djurgarden. Since then, the striker has only continued to score, meaning Birmingham will likely have to pay a significant premium on that figure to get the deal over the line.
However, with the Premier League being the stated goal of the ownership, sanctioned by the board and supported by the marketing appeal of Brady, the funds appear to be available. This transfer is viewed as a calculated investment; buying a player whose trajectory suggests he could be worth triple the fee in a few years, while providing the immediate goals needed for a promotion push.
Deal imminent as star set to miss Swansea clash
The clearest indication that the transfer is nearing its conclusion comes from reports regarding Djurgarden's upcoming schedule. The report adds that negotiations have reached such an advanced stage that Priske is unlikely to feature in his side’s scheduled training match against Swansea City this Friday.
In the world of football transfers, withdrawing a player from matchday squads is often the final precursor to a medical and an official announcement, as neither club wishes to risk an injury that could scupper a multi-million-pound deal. It is understood that only the final "knots" of the negotiations remain to be untied.
For Djurgarden, the loss will be significant; they are saying goodbye to their talisman and fan favourite. But for Birmingham supporters, the news is a tantalising glimpse into a bright future. If ‘Jesus Priskus’ can replicate his Scandinavian form in the Championship, the Blues may well have found the hero they have been waiting for.
