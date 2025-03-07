‘Binned Ollie Palmer & Paul Mullin can’t get in the team’ – Wrexham promotion heroes told why recall will be difficult after more big spending from Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney P. Mullin Wrexham O. Palmer League One

Ollie Palmer has been “binned”, while Paul Mullin “can’t get in the team”, and two promotion heroes have been told why Wrexham recalls will be tough.