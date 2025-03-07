‘Binned Ollie Palmer & Paul Mullin can’t get in the team’ – Wrexham promotion heroes told why recall will be difficult after more big spending from Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney
Ollie Palmer has been “binned”, while Paul Mullin “can’t get in the team”, and two promotion heroes have been told why Wrexham recalls will be tough.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Experienced strikers joined in National League
- Helped to deliver back-to-back promotions
- Alternative options favoured after winter window