Big names to join Tom Brady at Birmingham? Transfer prediction from former Blues star as ambitious plans for new stadium & NFL games are laid out

With the Blues’ mass appeal continuing to grow, Carr - speaking in association with Metaspins soccer - told GOAL when asked if more household names will head to Birmingham: “I think so. I think that’s what they are aiming for. The stadium that they just released, you can see what they are building - that is for the Premier League, that’s not for the Football League. That has to be a Premier League stadium.

“I know there is all the other stuff with it, the NFL and everything, but it is being geared up now where they want to go. Very ambitious. But there is a limit to what you can spend, it’s as simple as that. You see it at Newcastle as well - the richest club in the world but they can’t go out and buy whoever they want. That’s where they need plans.

“They do need a good few players. If they stay in the Championship, consolidate and then build. They need players coming in. It’s what they can bring in, what they are restricted with and what they can spend. They have always had a good academy there, they produce some good young players. But you see with the stadium and everything, they are very ambitious.

“It’s amazing for the area, it needs it. In the long-term, I think you will see top players. But they need to get into the Premier League to get those players because you are limited in what you can spend. They can’t go and throw money at trying to get to the Premier League. You need to get up, but it’s going to take a bit of time. It’s not simple. The Championship is getting harder and harder. You see it’s stacked at the moment.

“For the future, that’s the goal. The stadium shows how much money they will be spending. That stadium is only worth something if you are in the Premier League, it’s not for the Championship - with the costs and all that. You see Tottenham’s stadium and what they spent, they spent a fortune, but they are in the Premier League. That’s a Premier League stadium, so hopefully they do it and get up. I think you will see spending. I think it will be controlled, it won’t be stupid, but you will see bigger names coming back to Birmingham.”

