Big blow for Barcelona as Marcus Rashford ruled out of Copa del Rey semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid due to injury

Barcelona's hopes of lifting the Copa del Rey have taken a significant hit with the confirmation that Rashford will play no part in Thursday's semi-final showdown with Atletico Madrid. The forward, who has established himself as a key figure in the Blaugrana attack since his arrival on loan from Manchester United, was forced to undergo tests following discomfort in the aftermath of Saturday's league clash at Camp Nou.

The club released an official medical statement on Wednesday afternoon, confirming the nature of the setback. "The first team player Marcus Rashford has pain in his left knee after taking a blow in the game against Mallorca on Saturday at Spotify Camp Nou," the statement read. "The player will miss Thursday's Copa del Rey game against Atlético Madrid."

While the club have not put a specific timeframe on his return, the omission from the squad for such a high-stakes encounter suggests the issue is significant enough to warrant immediate caution.