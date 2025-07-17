England v Wales - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group DGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

'The best thing that could have happened!' - Beth Mead reveals England's Euro 2025 defeat to France was ideal wake-up call as Lionesses aim to topple Sweden in quarter-final

B. Mead
England
Sweden vs England
Sweden
Women's EURO
Women's football

Beth Mead believes that England’s Euro 2025 opener defeat to France was 'the best thing that could have happened' to the Lionesses, as they prepare for a high-stakes quarter-final clash against Sweden. With momentum now on their side after back-to-back big wins, Sarina Wiegman’s team are looking to peak at just the right time as they look to defend their 2021 title.

  • Mead says France defeat helped spark England’s revival
  • Lionesses face Sweden in high-stakes Euro 2025 quarter-final
  • England chasing back-to-back titles after shaky group stage
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below

Next Match