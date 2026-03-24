‘Best replacement’ for Pep Guardiola at Man City named as former captain tips Champions League-winning coach & Vincent Kompany as future Blues bosses

While Enrique is considered to be the ideal successor to Guardiola, Dunne can see a familiar face being targeted by City further down the line. Kompany, a former fan favourite that took in 360 appearances for the Blues across 11 years as a player, is expected to retrace steps to a spiritual home.

He is currently calling the shots at Bayern Munich, where he works with England captain Harry Kane, and has earned plenty of credit there on the back of experiencing promotion into and relegation out of the Premier League at Burnley.

Bayern bosses are often accused of having it easy, as they remain a dominant force in the Bundesliga, but anyone calling the shots still has to win. Dunne added on the job Kompany has done in Germany and one that could await him in England: “I look at Bayern and I look at the players and the style of football and I think for Vince, I really enjoy watching them. I think they're a really good team.

“They seem really together, which is important for a manager to be able to be a leader of real top players in world football, to be able to control that dressing room and get them all playing the way that you want to.

“I think there's a lot of thought about Vincent and I do think success in the Champions League is going to be important for them this season and probably if he’s not the next one, I think Kompany will be someone that's on City's radar maybe in a few years' time - give him more time to develop, more time to learn and then I think you're going to have one hell of a manager and City will be really lucky to have him.”