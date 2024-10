This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Best player in the league? Lionel Messi ticks MLS MVP box ‘by far’ as USMNT star Julian Gressel explains why he would have voted for Inter Miami talisman if allowed to do so L. Messi Major League Soccer J. Gressel B. Cremaschi Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi has been “by far” the best player in MLS throughout the 2024 season and deserves MVP honours, says Inter Miami team-mate Julian Gressel. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Argentine has suffered injuries

Talismanic presence when fit

Ready for start of play-off action Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below