'Best player in the Premier League!' - Eden Hazard hails surprise Chelsea ace and reveals favourite memory from incredible career
Hazard hails Caicedo
In an exclusive interview with GOAL, Hazard was asked to name the "most underrated player in the Premier League", and took the time to single out Blues star Moises Caicedo. Not only did he claim he is the most underrated, he also labelled him as currently the best player in the top-flight.
He said: "That's a good question. You know what, as a Chelsea fan, I would say Caicedo. Best player in the Premier League I think now."
Hazard was also asked which current player is most like him, and he cheekily responded: "Is Neymar still playing?" Having been told that he is indeed still active, he picked the Brazilian superstar.
Use the code FC20 to save 15% on a Saily eSIM. Travel smarter: https://saily.com/fc20
Watch the clip
Hazard's favourite memories
Hazard also revealed his favourite memory from his career is Belgium's third-placed finish in the 2018 World Cup, as they beat England in the play-off to win the bronze medal. He also claimed that he wished he had grown up to be France icon Zinedine Zidane, and admitted he wanted Lionel Messi as his dream team-mate. Hazard also struggled to answer the question of what he would have been had he not been a footballer, eventually going with a PE teacher.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Hazard is currently enjoying his retirement after an incredible career. He won Ligue 1 with Lille, as well as the Coupe de France, before his move to Chelsea. In west London, he won the Premier League twice, the Europa League twice, the FA Cup and the League Cup. He also won the Champions League at Real Madrid, as well as La Liga twice. He has also since been inducted into the Premier League's Hall of Fame, having scored 110 goals and registered 88 assists in his 352 games for the Blues.