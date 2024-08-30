Anthony Martial, Memphis Depay and 12 of the best free agents still available as the summer transfer window slams shut

There is still plenty of talent on the market and available for nothing, including a couple of Champions League winners

This summer, the Professional Footballers Association launched an intuitive scheme: a summer training camp for players who found themselves without a contract. Ran over 10 weeks, the free agents even took place in several trial games against lower-league clubs, with the PFA XI most recently meeting with Cambridge United at the end of August.

Ex-Premier League stars Ciaran Clarke, Dwight Gayle and Ravel Morrison were among those involved in the scheme, which has been widely praised by players and the media. It was successful too, with a decent crop of PFA members being snapped up by clubs after the showcase.

Other players have not been quite as lucky, though. Indeed, once again this summer, a host of players who would likely see themselves as above playing in these sort of trial games remain unemployed as we enter the autumn months.

There is still time for these free agents to secure a contract as clubs who could not get all of their business done before deadline day look to plug holes in their squads. Below, GOAL has taken a look at some of the best-known talent who could still be snapped up for nothing over the coming weeks.