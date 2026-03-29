AFP
'Best part of my career' - Ousmane Dembele opens up on PSG success and France World Cup dreams
Redefining success at Parc des Princes
Following a sensational campaign that saw Paris Saint-Germain secure their first-ever Champions League title, Dembele has emerged as the leading light in European football. With a staggering return of 36 goals and 16 assists last season, the 28-year-old has finally silenced his critics. Speaking to Fox Deportes, the Frenchman discussed his evolution, stating: "I’ve gained a lot more experience and the level I’ve had since last season is much better. Many things have changed in football and in my personal life. It’s all positive; I’m much calmer, much more thoughtful. I hope to maintain this level."
Despite various fitness hurdles, including a recent calf issue during the Champions League play-offs, the forward insists he is in the best shape of his life. "I feel good," he added. "I'm happy. I'm clearly in the best part of my career. I've gained a lot of experience, whether in football or my life. I know myself, I know what I have to do."
- Getty Images Sport
Eyes on the 2026 World Cup prize
Dembele is currently with the France national team for their final gathering before the 2026 World Cup, and his ambitions for the tournament are sky-high. He recently featured in a 2-1 friendly win over Brazil, where he provided an assist for Kylian Mbappe. Looking ahead to the summer, he said: "Playing in a World Cup doesn't happen every day. It's an honour for a professional football player; it's where the best players and the best teams are. I hope to be part of that list and to be very good at this World Cup.
"We are focusing above all on ourselves. There has been a group of players who have known each other for several years. We will have to be especially good collectively. There isn't really any pressure because we were outsiders in 2018 and we won. We were also one of the favourites in Qatar and reached the final. We are used to all that."
- (C)Getty Images
Prioritising the collective over individuals
France enter the upcoming World Cup as one of the heavy favourites, but Dembele warned that talent alone will not be enough to secure a third star for the nation. "There are huge individualities," he noted. "But we can have all the best players in the world, if we don't have a structured and united team, it won't go well. That's mainly what we're going to be focused on. The team comes before everything. We are preparing well for this World Cup and we hope to go all the way."
Manchester City transfer talk emerges
While his performances on the pitch have been flawless, noise regarding his future has swirled after reports surfaced of a meeting with Manchester City’s sporting director, Hugo Viana. Initial speculation suggested the Premier League giants were monitoring his situation, but Dembele has remained largely detached from the gossip.
The Frenchman recently clarified his stance on a potential extension with PSG. "There’s no reason not to extend," he said during a recent press conference. "But I’m not the one making the decisions; the discussions about my contract are between the club and my agent."