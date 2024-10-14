Benjamin Mendy Man City 2021-22Getty
Scott Wilson

Benjamin Mendy claims 'several' Man City players 'including the club captain' joined him at alcohol-fuelled parties and had 'casual relations with women'

B. MendyManchester CityPremier League

Benjamin Mendy said Manchester City were aware that his parties were attended by "several" of his team-mates who had "casual relations with women".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mendy acquitted of rape and sexual assault charges
  • Seeking £11 million in unpaid wages from Man City
  • Says team-mates attended parties - and City were aware
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below