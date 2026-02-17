Benfica boss Jose Mourinho points the finger at Vinicius Jr as alleged racism against Real Madrid star completely overshadows Champions League play-off

Madrid's 1-0 win over Benfica was halted for 10 minutes in the second half after Vinicius opened the scoring. Having curled a stunning effort into the top corner, the 25-year-old wheeled away to celebrate in front of the home fans, sparking jeers from the stands. Before the game restarted, Eagles midfielder Gianluca Prestianni approached the winger on the halfway line, before lifting his shirt over his mouth and saying something, prompting a furious response from both Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe.
After protesting with the referee, FIFA's racism protocol was initiated, and the game was halted. Vinicius left the pitch, speaking to both head coach Alvaro Arbeloa and Mourinho on his way to the dugout. Eventually, the match resumed, and Madrid went on to win the game, and take their advantage into the second leg.