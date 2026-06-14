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Celia Balf

From Belgium's moules-frites to Saudi Arabia's mango juice: Taste the 2026 World Cup Through NYC's best Fan Foods From Groups G, H and I

CULTURE
World Cup
USA
Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand
Spain
Cabo Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
France
Senegal
Iraq
Norway

From enchiladas to coxinha, discover the fan-favorite foods of Groups G, H and I and where to find them across New York City during the 2026 World Cup.

Food, soccer and samba. Does it get any better?

The World Cup is here, and in New York City, fans can already get a taste of the tournament. Across the five boroughs, the flavors of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are everywhere, from family-owned restaurants in the South Bronx showing Mexico matches over plates of enchiladas to Brazilian spots serving coxinha and pão de queijo to the sound of samba.

That is what makes New York different. Few cities in the world can match its blend of cultures, cuisines and soccer communities, and few places in the United States are better positioned to celebrate a tournament built around the global game. The food changes from borough to borough and country to country, but the experience is familiar: friends, families and supporters gathering around a match, a meal and a shared sense of anticipation.

In the third installment of this four-part series, GOAL explores signature dishes from nations in Groups G, H and I, all available across New York City, and the restaurants where fans can taste the tournament before kickoff.

  • BelgiumGetty Images

    Belgium

    Savory treats and a Belgian beer are right for almost every occasion, World Cup or not. In NYC, there are plenty of places to enjoy Belgian brews and dishes such as moules-frites and bitterballen. If you're watching Belgium play in this tournament and rooting for them, you'd be silly not to catch a game at Belgian BXL in Midtown.

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  • egyptGetty Images

    Egypt

    Typical game-day eats in Egypt include salted sunflower seeds, known as lib, roasted nuts, potato chips and bread with tahini. It's essentially a grazing station, which sounds just about perfect.

    For an authentic experience in NYC, while also getting to watch Egypt play, head over to Sabry's in Astoria, known for its lobster tanks and fresh fish displayed on ice. Doesn't a whole snapper sound epic? Imagine enjoying all of that while also watching Egypt play on the screens.

  • Iran Getty Images

    IR Iran

    It doesn't get much more niche than Persepolis in NYC, a restaurant serving Persian food founded by a former goalkeeper for Persepolis FC. This Upper East Side spot offers the best of both worlds: Watch a soccer match while enjoying classic Iranian foods such as shallot dip and sunflower seeds..



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  • Fish and chips New ZealandGetty Images

    New Zealand

    Fish and chips is a go-to match-day food in New Zealand, and if you're looking for typical Kiwi cuisine in NYC during this World Cup, your best bet is a place like Dudley's on the Lower East Side for a good brunch and Australian and New Zealand flair.

  • SpainGetty Images

    Spain

    Good tapas, happy hour deals, sangria and soccer. That's how the Spanish do it.

    Lucky for them, and everyone else, there are plenty of places in the city that cater to Spanish delicacies such as pipas and kikos. If you're looking for a place that also shows soccer matches on TV, head to La Nacional in Chelsea.

  • cabo verdeGetty Images

    Cabo Verde

    A Strela beer, pastéis and bafas are all you need in Cabo Verde when it comes to what to eat while watching soccer. Bafas is typically served tapas-style with shared plates of chicken, fish and pork, while pastéis are fried pastries usually filled with tuna or chicken.

    It's all even better with a cold beer, preferably the local Strela brew. In NYC, there are only a few Cabo Verdean restaurants, but for true hospitality and cuisine, head to September Cafe in Brooklyn. Be sure to try one of its delicious rice bowls with all the fixings.


  • Saudi ArabiaGetty Images

    Saudi Arabia

    Mango juice and shawarma, typically served in wrap form, are popular Saudi foods while watching soccer. Arabic coffee is almost always close at hand as well.

    In NYC, one of the most popular areas for Saudi-inspired cuisine is Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. It's difficult to find restaurants dedicated specifically to Saudi Arabian food. However, places such as Yemeni Restaurant/Café & Restaurant in Bay Ridge offer menus packed with Saudi-inspired dishes.

  • ChivitoGetty Images

    Uruguay

    Chivito is the national dish of Uruguay, and it's just about the perfect game-day grub. This dish combines steak, ham, tomatoes, olives, mayonnaise, mozzarella, and sometimes bacon and fried eggs, all inside a bun.

    For games in the morning, afternoon and evening, this is the kind of dish that will keep you energized for 90 minutes and then some. There are plenty of Uruguayan restaurants in NYC, but some of the best are in Jackson Heights, Queens.

    Head over to La Gran Uruguaya or El Chivito D'Oro for all the meats and crispy sides.

  • franceGetty Images

    France

    Having Ricard while watching Les Bleus is how you'll find many French fans all summer, and in NYC, you can find classic French restaurants that also happen to have TVs showing their favorite national team as it pursues another World Cup title.

    If you want to watch group-stage games while drinking Ricard and enjoying pâté, look no further than Upper West Side staple Café du Soleil. If you'd rather stay in Brooklyn and eat escargot while watching France, head to Bar Tabac in Boerum Hill.


  • SenegalGetty Images

    Senegal

    Chin Chin is a popular snack among Senegalese soccer players and fans. It's crunchy, light and slightly sweet, making it the perfect treat to munch on while rooting for your team.

    There are plenty of West African restaurants in NYC serving traditional Senegalese cuisine such as yassa guinaar and fish stew. Stop by Keur Coumba in Harlem for hearty stews, or enjoy jollof rice and fish at Africa Kine.

  • Samosas, IraqGetty Images

    Iraq

    Samosas and halab kibba are two popular game-day foods for spectators, players and fans alike. When it comes to traditional Iraqi cuisine, stop by Brooklyn Kabab House for shawarma and Ayat for layered dishes featuring meat, rice and sauces.

  • Norway, swedish meatballsGetty Images

    Norway

    Licorice, beer and something crunchy and chocolatey are what Norwegians prefer to enjoy while watching their team play. Smør is one of the top-rated Scandinavian restaurants in NYC, but there is also Kabin on Spring Street, which serves Swedish meatballs and offers a place to watch Norway play in their fan-favorite kits.

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