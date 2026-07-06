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Belgium to challenge FIFA's Folarin Balogun decision as furious RBFA issues update on shocking red card decision
RBFA slams astonishing FIFA ruling
The RBFA has officially expressed its disbelief after FIFA took the shock step of suspending Folarin Balogun's one-match ban. The Monaco forward was sent off during the United States' victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina, a dismissal that usually carries an automatic suspension. However, FIFA's intervention means the striker is available for the knockout showdown in Seattle.
In a formal statement, the RBFA statement read: "FIFA bases its decision on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. This provision states that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee may decide to suspend the enforcement of a previously imposed disciplinary sanction. However, Article 66.4 of the same FIFA Disciplinary Code clearly provides that a red card (sending-off) automatically results in a suspension for the team's next match, as has been the case for all previous red cards issued during this FIFA World Cup."
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Regulations and precedent also cited by Brussels
The RBFA's statement did not stop at the FIFA Disciplinary Code, going further to argue that the ruling sits at odds with the World Cup's own competition rules. The federation also stressed that the automatic suspension principle has been communicated to every participating nation throughout the tournament, not left open to interpretation on the day.
The statement continued: "Furthermore, and irrespective of the above, the decision is in direct contradiction with the provisions of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Competition Regulations, as set out in Article 10.5... The automatic nature of such a suspension was also explicitly reaffirmed in FIFA World Cup 2026 Circular No. 16, which was distributed to all participating member associations on 12 May 2026."
The RBFA added that the rule "is reiterated at every FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Coordination Meeting prior to each match and is included in all FIFA World Cup 2026 workshop presentations" before confirming it "is investigating all potential options" to protect fair play at this tournament and future editions.
UEFA warns of integrity crisis
European governing body UEFA has joined the chorus of disapproval, claiming that FIFA has undermined the sport's fundamental regulations. In a scathing assessment, UEFA said in an official statement: "Yesterday’s decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line."
The statement continued: "Football, like any other sports, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition. Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case not. A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted. It is a principle embedded in regulations, which cannot be made subject to exceptions, let alone in the middle of a tournament where several other players have been in the same situation and regularly served their suspension. When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined."
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Rudi Garcia and Wayne Rooney react
Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia did not hide his frustration, using sarcasm to highlight the absurdity of the situation. Garcia joked that he didn't know July 5 was April Fool's Day in the United States, while former England captain Wayne Rooney was far more direct in his criticism. Rooney labeled the move an "absolute disgrace" and questioned the leadership of FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
"I think it's an absolute disgrace, I really do," Rooney told the BBC. "For this to be suspended, they either take the red card away which is probably the right decision and then he can play. But to suspend it for a year? I think it's an absolute disgrace. Infantino should be ashamed of this. The sportsmanship of this game is in question here. If I'm USA's opponent, I'd be absolutely fuming. It's wrong in every way. If you're an England player tonight or a Mexican player, and you get a red card, do you expect to be playing the next game? Where does it stop?"
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