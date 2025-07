Riyad Mahrez is in awe of “extraordinary” Saudi Pro League rival Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Al-Ahli star admitting it “isn’t easy” to be CR7.

CR7 is showing no sign of slowing down

Signed new two-year contract at Al-Nassr

Messi linked with move to the Middle East