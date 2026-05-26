World Cup 2026 Vancouver Tickets Guide: BC Place schedule, match info & everything you need to know about World Cup 2026 venue

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon, with the USA, Mexico, and Canada set to co-host the showpiece event. World champions Argentina will defend their title against 47 other teams in the biggest edition of the tournament to date.

Canada’s BC Place Stadium, home to the BC Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps, is one of the 12 selected host venues across the three nations. It will stage seven matches during the tournament, including two featuring Canada.

Whether you are a fan planning to attend games at the stadium during the World Cup or simply eager to explore it while visiting British Columbia, this guide is for you. GOAL has all the information you need before visiting this 2026 World Cup venue.

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