VIDEO: Bayern Munich youngster hilariously announced as new signing for Portuguese club using viral 'Coldplaygate' jumbotron meme Bayern Munich Bundesliga Transfers Arouca Liga Portugal

Bayern Munich’s rising talent, Lee Hyunju, has signed with Portuguese club FC Arouca, but it wasn’t the transfer itself that grabbed headlines. Instead, it was the club’s unique and hilarious announcement that went viral on the internet as it was inspired by Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron's kiss cam moment, at a Coldplay concert.