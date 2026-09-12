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Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany throws lifeline to Sacha Boey after Fulham & Saudi Arabia move fails
Failed moves to Fulham and Saudi Arabia
The situation reached a climax during the final days of the window when several clubs explored the possibility of signing the defender. Premier League side Fulham have opened direct talks with Bayern over a potential deadline-day move, but a deal failed to materialize before the English window slammed shut. The Cottagers had reportedly turned their attention to the Frenchman after facing complications in other defensive pursuits, yet the financial and structural requirements of the deal proved too high to overcome in the dying hours of the market.
Furthermore, a lucrative escape route to the Middle East also evaporated as the Saudi Pro League deadline passed. According to reports, Boey’s move to Saudi Arabia collapses despite the player being understood to be open to the switch in principle. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl had previously confirmed that the club had been transparent about the player's status, but with no formal offers meeting their valuation, the defender remains under contract in Munich until 2028. This leaves the Frenchman facing a battle for minutes against the likes of Stanisic and Laimer.
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Kompany confirms Boey reintegration
Kompany has officially welcomed Boey back into his senior setup following a summer of intense speculation regarding the defender's future. Kompany made it clear that the player now has his full backing as they move forward into the new season. "Now the transfer window is closed, and Sacha is part of our team and has our support," Kompany stated.
"My role now is that he performs. But the reality is we have Josip Stanisic and Konrad Laimer in the position, and competition is already fierce. So you need patience and hard work. But anything can happen in football if you have the right attitude. We're simply treating him with respect. He's training very well at the moment, and everything else will fall into place."
Honesty in Bayern's transfer dealings
Kompany also reflected on the difficult nature of managing players who have been told they are no longer primary choices. The Belgian tactician praised the leadership at the club, specifically Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, for their direct communication style during what was a turbulent summer for several members of the squad. While the news is rarely what a professional athlete wants to hear, Kompany believes that the clarity provided by the Bayern hierarchy helps maintain a level of professional respect within the dressing room even during transfer sagas.
"What I've seen working with Max Eberl and Christoph Freund is that the club is clear and straightforward; also in dealings with players," Kompany explained. "It's not always pleasant for the player, but you also gain a lot of respect from the players when you speak to them clearly and honestly."
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Potential boost ahead of Elversberg clash
As Bayern prepare for their upcoming fixture against SV Elversberg, the focus shifts toward squad fitness and tactical preparation. While Boey battles for his spot, there are other positive developments on the injury front for the record champions. The potential return of a key winger like Serge Gnabry would provide Kompany with more offensive depth as they look to maintain their strong start to the domestic season.
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