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Bayern Munich in talks over €60m deal for winger after agreeing personal terms with Vincent Kompany's top target
Bavarians launch blockbuster swoop
According to reports from Sky Sport, Bayern are advancing rapidly in their pursuit of PSV’s Saibari after agreeing personal terms on a contract running until 2031. The German record champions have initiated formal boardroom discussions with their Dutch counterparts to iron out a final valuation. While a comprehensive package is expected to sit between €50 million and €60 million, the Eredivisie champions hold significant leverage as the Moroccan international remains under contract until 2029.
Kompany identifies crucial profile
The Munich hierarchy have made it clear that the player is not arriving as an alternative to Anthony Gordon, who recently joined Barcelona instead. Kompany views the versatile forward as an essential tactical weapon who can operate across multiple attacking positions. The manager is reportedly enamoured by the dynamism, technical finesse, blistering pace, and formidable physique that Saibari consistently demonstrated throughout his explosive developmental years in the youth academies of Anderlecht, Mechelen, and Genk.
Saibari anchors dominant PSV campaign
Saibari's soaring valuation reflects his monumental role in anchoring PSV's dominant 2025-26 title-winning campaign, where the Eindhoven giants amassed 84 points to finish a staggering 19 points clear of rivals Feyenoord. The midfielder enjoyed an elite individual year, registering 15 goals and eight assists in just 27 league appearances.
If the Allianz Arena outfit successfully conclude the operation, the 29-cap international will make history by becoming the fourth Moroccan player to represent Bayern, following Medhi Benatia, Noussair Mazraoui, and Adam Aznou.
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World Cup showcase precedes transition
Saibari must quickly shift his immediate focus toward international duties as he prepares to spearhead Morocco's campaign at the 2026 World Cup. The global tournament will serve as a shop window, meaning Bayern will likely want to wrap up club negotiations before his market value inflates further. Once the tournament concludes, the powerful winger faces a demanding pre-season transition in Bavaria, where he will be expected to immediately challenge for a starting berth in Kompany's revamped frontline.