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Bayern Munich take huge risk on Harry Kane contract amid intensifying Premier League and MLS transfer links
Bayern takes a gamble on Kane’s future
According toBild, the German giants are eager to extend the England striker’s stay in Munich, with his current contract due to expire in 2027, but are ready to gamble by waiting until the 11th hour. The release clause offers Kane the power to exit in the summer of 2026, but Bayern are determined to take no immediate action. Instead, the Bavarians are biding their time, hoping to negotiate an extension once the clause expires on February 1. Bayern will hope that Kane's head is not turned between now and then.
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Kane’s impressive run at Bayern
Since joining Bayern, Kane has been nothing short of sensational. In just over two years, he has found the back of the net 103 times in 106 appearances, propelling Bayern to the 2024-25 Bundesliga title, the first major trophy of his illustrious career. Kane’s form this season has been even more impressive, with 18 goals and three assists in just 10 games.
PL & MLS clubs lurking with Kane's future up in the air
Despite his success in Munich, speculation continues to swirl around Kane’s potential return to England. Brentford manager Thomas Frank recently expressed his desire to see Kane come back to the Premier League, where the striker remains just 48 goals away from surpassing Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goal-scoring record of 260.
However, Kane himself seems less inclined to rush back to England than he once was. The striker, who has also been linked with a switch to MLS, has admitted that he would be open to discussions with Bayern about a contract extension, but stressed that it depends on the next year or so and what the team achieves during that time.
"In terms of staying longer, I could definitely see that," he said this week. "I spoke openly a couple of weeks ago that I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet, but if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation. Obviously, it depends on how the next year or so goes and what we achieve together. Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else. What I have learned in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point with Bayern right now I am fully all in with Bayern."
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Focus shifts onto the international stage
While Kane’s club future may be uncertain, his international career remains a priority. The England captain is gearing up for his next assignment with the Three Lions, who will take on Wales in a friendly at Wembley before travelling to Latvia for a World Cup qualifier. They are in a fantastic position, with England boasting a perfect qualifying record from their first five games as they head toward next summer’s World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.