Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammate Harry KaneGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'I'm watching you every week!' - Bayern Munich star Harry Kane sends special message to ex-team-mate Son Heung-min as Korean star reaches Tottenham landmark

Harry KaneHeung-Min SonTottenhamPremier LeagueBayern MunichBundesliga

Harry Kane still makes time to watch close friend Heung-Min Son "every week" and sent a special message on the Korean star's Tottenham landmark.

  • Kane still follows Spurs and Son
  • Admitted to being lucky for playing with the Korean
  • Wished Son the best in reaching 400 club appearances

