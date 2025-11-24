AFP
Bayern Munich the 'right environment' for Lennart Karl to become 'great player' as Germany legend accuses Julian Nagelsmann of being 'afraid' to call him up
Karl in magnificent form at Bayern
Ever since his delicious outing against Club Brugge, where he scored a goal in his 69-minute appearance, Karl has turned himself into a fan favourite, impressing the Bavarians regularly with his mind-boggling skills and work ethic. Recently, on Saturday, he inspired Bayern to a furious comeback against Freiburg at the Allianz Arena. After going down 2-0 within the first 17 minutes, it was Karl who kick-started the resurgence. In the 22nd minute, he scored his second Bundesliga goal of the season, and then delivered an assist for Michael Olise's equaliser, paving the way for a 6-2 victory. The game was Karl's third start in the domestic league, and he has already recorded four goal contributions, making him a strong candidate to evaluate ahead of the upcoming Word Cup, prior to which he will have turned 18.
Matthaus believes Karl could be a German great
Former World Cup winner and German football legend Matthaus has claimed Karl has the potential to be a future great for German football. He said to Sky Sport: "He has every opportunity to become a great in German football. He has the right environment at FC Bayern, comes into a functioning team and has already scored important points with his dribbling and self-confidence - also in his interviews."
The 64-year-old wants the teenager to be given a chance in the senior national team setup and has urged Nagelsmann to consider his inclusion.
"He's a very big candidate, because players like that, who have something special, are in demand at a tournament like this," he added. "These street footballers who don't just let themselves be forced into a system, but also do what they smell and feel at that moment - and that's Lennart Karl."
Matthaus rues on Germany's lack of promoting youngsters
Karl is yet to make his debut for the national team and was instead brought in to the Under 21s for the first time this month, scoring three goals across two matches against Georgia and Malta. Matthaus, who was 19 when he debuted for West Germany at the 1980 European Championship, feels Nagelsmann is being too cautious with Bayern's latest rising star.
"We are always afraid to promote young players and that is the problem in Germany. Let them go, let them go! There are no arguments at all [about calling Karl for the senior team]. There is never promotion too early and there is never a national team too early. If I can achieve something, I have to go straight on this path."
Karl to start against Arsenal?
After his heroics against Freiburg, Kompany might be concerned about Karl's status in the team. While he has experienced candidates, the 17-year-old's fiery form and attitude are what make him stand out. Bayern's next assignment emerges mid-week, when they travel to London to meet Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. After four rounds of continental action, there is nothing to separate the German and English league leaders. They sit atop the Champions League table with the same goal difference. While Bayern have fired 14 goals and conceded three, Arsenal have scored 11 but are yet to concede, tagging them as the best defensive unit of the campaign so far. The Gunners also have a head-to-head advantage over their German counterparts, as to date, they have met 14 times, and Arsenal have emerged victorious on eight occasions, compared to Bayern's three. Karl could be a difference maker in this game, as he has the maturity to take on tough and heavyweight opponents.
