Bayern Munich player ratings vs Real Madrid: Harry Kane can't catch a break! England striker keeps his cool but Kim Min-jae shocker leaves Champions League semi-final all-square

The England striker had put Thomas Tuchel's team ahead from the spot, but they were left ruing two disastrous mistakes from their centre-back

A couple of shocking errors from Kim Min-jae robbed Bayern Munich of a deserved victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday, with the defender at fault for both goals the Bavarians conceded in the 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena.

Thomas Tuchel's team had begun this Champions League semi-final first leg brightly, but were left in a state of shock after seeing their visitors open the scoring with their first shot of the game 24 minutes in, when Kim completely lost Vinicius Jr, who raced clear to slide the ball under a static Manuel Neuer.

Leroy Sane levelled matters shortly after half-time with a well-struck shot before Harry Kane coolly converted a penalty to put Bayern ahead just moments later with his 43rd goal of the season. However, the hosts failed to see the game out, with Kim clumsily taking down Vinicius, who restored parity from the spot with seven minutes to go.

GOAL rates all of the Bayern players on show at the Allianz Arena...