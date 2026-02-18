Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany snubs Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo as ex-Man City defender names 'toughest opponent'

Kompany will always have a close connection with Man City having spent 11 years at the Etihad Stadium, joining the club days prior to their takeover by the Abu Dhabi Group led by Sheikh Mansour. He added that his favourite trophy won was the 2011-12 Premier League, which was settled with virtually the last kick of the season by Sergio Aguero, and was heavily influenced by managers Pep Guardiola and Roberto Mancini.

"The first title we won with Manchester City [was my favourite]. We won it at the very last second. We had actually lost it in the final matchday and then Kun Agüero scored at the last second and we won the title. I'd say that was my favourite," he added.

Regarding the best managers he worked under, Kompany continued: "The best coach I've had was of course Pep Guardiola. He opened up my understanding of football. I'm not trying to do things the same as Pep. Pep is different, he was the best. I took certain things from every coach I worked with. Mancini, Huub Stevens were also good examples - you take things from every coach to write your own story.

"It's not really about [Guardiola's] tactics. It's about this mentality to always want to win everything, to see every game as an important game, no difference between a game against your main rival and a game against a team from the second division. Having this mentality to always be there."