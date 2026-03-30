Bayern Munich laugh off Michael Olise transfer rumours & point to contract length in attempt to ward off Real Madrid & Liverpool

“Those are rumours that make everyone at the club smile. You know better than anyone how the media carousel works,” Rummenigge told Diario AS. He was quick to highlight that the Frenchman is tied down to a long-term deal, effectively ending any hopes of a cut-price deal. “He has three years left on his contract – nothing more to say. People go to the stadium for players like him.”

While Rummenigge laughed off the reports, the Bavarians' honorary president Uli Hoeness was more combative when addressing a potential €200 million bid from Liverpool. The outspoken chief questioned the Reds' recent recruitment strategy, suggesting that their massive financial outlay has not translated into dominance on the pitch.

“Liverpool have already spent €500 million this year and are having a very poor season. We won’t contribute to them playing better next year,” Hoeness remarked. “We play this game for our fans. We have 430,000 members, we have millions of fans worldwide, and it doesn’t help them much if we have €200 million in the bank but play worse football every Saturday because of it."