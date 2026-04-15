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Bayern Munich suffer late injury upset as midfielder ruled out just an hour before Real Madrid clash
Late blow for Bischof
The Bavarian giants confirmed the news on Wednesday evening, revealed that Bischof has "sustained a small muscle fibre tear in his left calf." The diagnosis followed an examination by the Bayern medical department, which ultimately ruled the 20-year-old out of the squad for the crucial European encounter. It remains unclear exactly how long the talented youngster will be absent.
While the timing is far from ideal, Bayern fans can take some solace in the fact that Bischof joins a relatively short injury list. Alongside Lennart Karl, who is also recovering from a muscle fibre tear, and Sven Ulreich, who is nursing a more serious adductor injury, Bischof is the only other absentee. It means Kompany still has almost a full-strength squad at his disposal as he looks to navigate a path to the semi-finals.
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Kompany sticks to his guns
Despite the late distraction regarding Bischof's availability, Kompany has opted for tactical continuity for the visit of the Spanish champions. Protecting Manuel Neuer's goal, the Belgian tactician has named a back four featuring Josip Stanisic and Konrad Laimer in the full-back positions. In the heart of the defence, Jonathan Tah partners Dayot Upamecano as they look to keep Real's star-studded attack at bay.
The midfield engine room will once again be anchored by the duo of Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic. Ahead of them, a dangerous attacking trident of Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, and Luis Diaz has been tasked with providing the service for Harry Kane, who remains the focal point of the attack.
Notably, Kompany has named the exact same starting XI that took to the field at the Santiago Bernabeu last week, a match in which Bayern secured a 2-1 victory.
Arbeloa rings the changes
In contrast to the stability shown by the Bayern bench, Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has decided to shuffle his pack for the second leg. The Madrid boss has made four changes to the side that featured in the Spanish capital. Ferland Mendy returns to the starting line-up at left-back in place of Alvaro Carreras, who struggled to contain the threat of Michael Olise during the first leg.
There are also significant adjustments in the centre of the park and the defensive line. Eder Militao returns to the XI in place of Dean Huijsen, partnering Antonio Rudiger at centre-back. In midfield, Aurelien Tchouameni and Thiago Pitarch drop out as Jude Bellingham - who impressed as a substitute in the first leg - and Brahim Diaz are handed starting berths. This reshuffle may see Federico Valverde move into a more central role.
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High stakes at the Allianz
Despite the tactical tweaks elsewhere on the pitch, Real Madrid's primary goal threat remains unchanged for the trip to Munich. Arbeloa continues to pin his hopes on the explosive pairing of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior to provide the goals necessary to see off the Bundesliga side. The duo will be looking to exploit any fatigue or lapses in the Bayern backline during what promises to be a tense evening of continental football.