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'The money was crazy!' - Bayern Munich hero admits he was almost lured to PSG by Luis Enrique as German giants told him he could leave
Eberl gave the green light for departure
In a candid new documentary titled 'Captain Kimmich' on ZDF, the versatile midfielder has opened up on a turbulent period in his career when his future at Bayern Munich appeared uncertain. As he entered the final months of his contract just over a year ago, Kimmich took time to consider his options, a delay that reportedly frustrated Bayern's supervisory board and briefly led to the club withdrawing their offer. During that period, he realised that key figures within the club, including sporting director Max Eberl, were open to the possibility of his departure. However, fresh talks with Eberl and Christoph Freund ultimately resulted in Kimmich signing a contract extension until 2029 in March 2025.
Speaking about a pivotal conversation with the Bayern chief, Kimmich explained that the door was left wide open for him to leave the club. "I talked to Max Eberl," Kimmich stated. "He then confirmed it to me again: 'If you want to go, then you are for sale, then that is possible.'" This confirmation from the board significantly shifted the player's mindset regarding his long-term future with the record German champions.
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PSG's intensive pursuit and the Luis Enrique factor
With Bayern making it clear they were willing to listen to offers, Ligue 1 giants PSG wasted no time in making their move. Kimmich admitted that the French side, led by manager Luis Enrique and sporting advisor Luis Campos, made a massive impression on him. The charm offensive was so aggressive that Campos even visited the player's private home to sell him on the project in the French capital.
The 31-year-old was left stunned by the commitment shown by those at the Parc des Princes. "With Paris, there was a club that was very committed. One that I didn't even have on my radar like that," Kimmich noted. Elaborating on the discussions with key figures, he added: "They really did a good job and gave me the impression that they really wanted me. That really caught my attention."
Crazy financial offers and family plans
Talks over a move to Paris reached such an advanced stage that Kimmich had already begun planning the logistics for his family and four children. He revealed that he had explored residential areas and schools in Paris, fuelled by a contract offer that he described as extraordinary. Despite the riches on the table, Kimmich insisted that his final decision was not motivated solely by his bank balance.
Kimmich did not hide the scale of the package proposed by the PSG hierarchy during their negotiations. "The financial side was crazy. Really. Very, very crazy, I have to say," he confessed.
However, he remained grounded throughout the process, adding: "But I didn't want to make that the deciding factor." At that time, the player felt his exit was almost a certainty, stating: "As of now, I don't know what should happen for me to renew here. I see it as 95 percent unlikely that I will renew here."
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Choosing to stay for the Kompany era
Despite being "95 percent" out of the door, a combination of family considerations and the arrival of a new manager ultimately convinced Kimmich to reverse his decision. The appointment of Vincent Kompany as Thomas Tuchel's successor played a vital role in keeping the stalwart at the Allianz Arena, as the Belgian coach outlined a vision that included the midfielder as a central pillar.
Reflecting on the saga now that the dust has settled, Kimmich believes he made the correct choice to ignore the riches of Paris and stay in Munich. He has reintegrated into the squad as a leader and looks set to remain a key figure for the foreseeable future. "It was right that I extended my contract with Bayern," the midfielder concluded, closing the chapter on one of the most significant transfer near-misses in recent Bundesliga history.