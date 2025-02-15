Bayern Munich target another Harry Kane-esque transfer but sporting director explains why move for Bayer Leverkusen hero Florian Wirtz may not be possible
Max Eberl insisted Bayern Munich can pull off another Harry Kane-esque transfer but a potential move for Florian Wirtz may not be possible.
- Kane was signed for €100m (£84m/$110m) from Spurs
- Bayern might need to spend more for Wirtz
- Leverkusen reportedly value the player at €150m (£125m/$155m)