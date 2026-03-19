Getty Images Sport
Vincent Kompany 'can't explain' Harry Kane's 'unbelievable' goal as Bayern Munich star reaches Champions League milestone in style
Kane equals Henry in Atalanta rout
The England captain entered the history books on Wednesday night, producing a clinical brace to steer Bayern Munich into the final eight. After converting a trademark penalty to open the scoring, Kane netted a spectacular second to reach 50 goals in Europe’s premier competition.
The achievement puts the 31-year-old level with Arsenal legend Henry - and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah - in the top 10 of all-time Champions League goalscorers. It was a night of pure dominance for the German giants, who swept aside their Italian opponents to secure a remarkable 10-2 aggregate victory.
- Getty Images Sport
Kompany hails 'unbelievable' talisman
The Bayern boss was amazed by his star striker's ability to score so quickly after returning to the starting lineup, with Kane having been a substitute for the previous two matches after suffering a calf injury.
“Harry Kane is incredible. He’s just come back from injury, and I can’t even explain his second goal,” Kompany said as quoted by Bulinews. “The movement - it’s unbelievable, world-class. We’re very happy to have him.”
Maintaining the Bayern mentality
Bayern's relentless approach has been a hallmark of Kompany's tenure so far and the former Manchester City captain was delighted to see his side continue to push for goals even when the tie was well beyond doubt. He emphasised that the team has a responsibility to those watching in the stands to maintain their high standards regardless of the scoreline.
“I’m always proud of what the boys deliver - they perform, score goals, and never stop,” Kompany said as he reflected on the club's performance. “They also think about the fans and always want to put on a show. It was a good day for the club.”
- Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid blockbuster on the horizon
The reward for Bayern’s clinical finishing is a mouth-watering quarter-final clash against Real Madrid. Facing the 15-time champions will be a tough test for Kompany, but the coach insists his team will not be intimidated by the Spanish giants' history. He believes the clash between the two European sides will be a pivotal moment this season.
“Everything is huge at Real Madrid, but also at Bayern Munich. The history of both clubs is massive - it will be something very special,” he added. “Honestly, with Real Madrid, the higher the level, the better they play. No matter what the game brings, when you face an opponent like that, you need belief - as players and as a team - that you can implement your ideas and ultimately be successful. We've got that belief.”
Advertisement