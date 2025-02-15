Bayern Munich hit a new low! Harry Kane completely anonymous as Vincent Kompany's men fail to register a shot in first half for first time since records began in toothless start against Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich failed to have a first-half shot for the first time since records began in Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Bayer Leverkusen.
- Bayern fail to have first-half shot vs Leverkusen
- No touch in the box for Harry Kane
- Leverkusen dominate opening period