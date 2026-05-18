Bayern Munich & Germany legend in line to replace Maurizio Sarri as Lazio president hints ex-Chelsea boss will leave

The atmosphere at Formello has reached a boiling point following a difficult season that saw the Biancocelesti finish outside of the European places for the second consecutive year. Despite a run to the Coppa Italia final, the club's domestic form has left president Claudio Lotito questioning the direction of the project under Sarri.

The tension has been exacerbated by a public exchange of words, with the president making his stance clear. Speaking recently, Lotito remarked that "in life everyone is useful and no one is indispensable," a clear indication that Sarri’s long-term contract until 2028 may not be enough to save him.

The manager, meanwhile, has expressed frustration over a lack of influence regarding the club's transfer strategy and future planning.



