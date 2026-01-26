Bayern Munich chief offers fresh update on Harry Kane's contract situation as Bavarian giants bid to keep hold of England captain

Eberl has been quizzed on Kane's future at the DFL New Year's reception and told Sky Sport Germany: "We are talking to Harry."

The Bundesliga champions are hoping to seal an extension that would keep Kane at the club until 2028 or 2029. Kane has been a huge hit since making the switch from Tottenham to Bayern in 2023. He has so far scored 119 goals in 126 appearances for the club and picked up major silverware for the first time in his career last season as Bayern won the Bundesliga. Kane will be hoping for more trophies in the current campaign, with Bayern eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table, in second place in the Champions League standings and safely into the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!