Getty Images Sport
Bayern Munich fight to keep Premier League giants & PSG away from Michael Olise with new contract as German side expect mammoth offer for star winger
Bayern brace for summer bids
Bayern are leaving nothing to chance regarding the future of star winger Olise. Despite the French international being under contract until 2029, the club's hierarchy is reportedly mobilising to improve his standing within the squad. According to German outlet Kicker, the Bundesliga champions are anticipating a barrage of high-value offers for the 24-year-old at the end of the season and want to proactively shut down any speculation before the transfer window opens.
Olise has been nothing short of a revelation since arriving in Bavaria from Crystal Palace in July 2024. Now midway through his second season, his transition to the Bundesliga has been seamless, with the winger scoring 12 goals and registering 15 assists as they reclaimed the league title during his debut campaign. With seven goals and 11 assists across the Bundesliga and Champions League this season, his electrifying performances on the right wing have not gone unnoticed back in England, where Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly monitoring his situation closely. Furthermore PSG, who have shifted their transfer strategy to target the best French talent, see Olise as a potential cornerstone for their future.
- AFP
New terms to reflect superstar status
The report from Kicker suggests that Bayern's sporting directors, Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, are eager to adjust Olise’s salary to reflect his rapid rise in status. Although he has been at the club for less than 18 months, his market value has skyrocketed well beyond the reported €60 million fee they paid to bring him to Germany. By offering improved terms, Bayern hope to send a definitive message to suitors that the player is untouchable.
There is a growing feeling in Bavaria that a "mammoth offer" - potentially exceeding the €150m mark - could be tabled by a Premier League giant or PSG in the summer of 2026. Bayern's strategy is to ensure Olise feels completely valued and settled in Munich, making any financial package from abroad less tempting. The club view him not just as a current asset, but as the future face of the team alongside Jamal Musiala, and they are willing to break their wage structure to keep that partnership intact.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
A sensation in Bavaria
It is easy to see why Europe's elite are circling. Olise registered extraordinary numbers in his debut campaign and has continued that form into the 2025-26 season. His ability to cut inside onto his left foot, combined with his vision and set-piece prowess, has added a new dimension to a Bayern attack that already boasts Harry Kane. His chemistry with Musiala has been particularly devastating, with the duo forming one of the most creative partnerships in European football.
Beyond the domestic league, Olise has shone on the Champions League stage, proving he can deliver against the very best. His performances have also cemented his place in Didier Deschamps' France squad, where he has become a regular fixture. For Bayern, he represents a rare profile: a young, productive winger with world-class potential who has already adapted to the pressure of playing for a super-club. Losing him after just two seasons would be viewed as a strategic failure.
The Premier League threat remains
Despite Bayern's confidence, the threat from England remains potent. Olise spent his formative years in the English system, coming through the ranks at Chelsea and Manchester City before making his name at Reading and Crystal Palace. The allure of returning to the Premier League as a superstar is a narrative Bayern are keen to squash.
Manchester City, in particular, are looking for long-term options in wide areas, and Olise fits the profile of a Pep Guardiola player perfectly. Meanwhile, Manchester United remain on the hunt for marquee signings to boost their attack. However, Bayern hold all the cards. With a long contract already in place and the player reportedly happy with life in Munich, the German side are under no pressure to sell. The proposed new contract is simply the padlock on the door, ensuring that any "mammoth offer" is returned to sender immediately.
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Olise?
For now, Olise’s focus remains on the pitch. Bayern Munich face a congested fixture list leading into the winter break, with the winger expected to play a crucial role as they look to defend their Bundesliga crown. Contract talks are expected to take place quietly in the background, with the club hoping to announce an agreement before the season concludes to head off the summer circus.
Advertisement