Bayern Munich director confirms contract talks with full-back 'on hold' despite Bundesliga giants' hope for new deal
Negotiations reach a standstill
Speaking at Munich airport ahead of the club's Champions League trip to face Atalanta, Eberl was transparent about the current state of affairs regarding the 28-year-old, who has just over a year left on his deal with the German giants. “We would like to extend with Konny. There were talks, at the moment it's resting,” the sporting director stated. He was quick to downplay any suggestions of friction between the club and the player, adding that the situation is “also not bad, that's without resentment and without malice.”
A significant financial gap
The core of the issue appears to be a substantial difference in salary expectations between the player's camp and the club's board. Reports suggest that Laimer, who currently earns between €8 million and €9m per year, is seeking a significant bump in pay. With the midfielder approaching his 29th birthday in May, his representatives are reportedly eyeing a deal worth approximately €15m per year including bonuses, viewing this as his final opportunity for a major career contract.
Bayern, however, are hesitant to meet those demands as they seek to maintain a sustainable wage structure. To put the figures into context, high-profile signings Luis Diaz and Michael Olise are believed to be earning roughly €14m and €13m respectively. The hierarchy at the Allianz Arena is reportedly wary of inflating the wage bill beyond their established limits for the dependable full-back.
Eberl remains calm despite deadlock
Despite the current lack of progress, Eberl remains optimistic that a solution can eventually be found. He acknowledged that both parties have their own perspectives on what constitutes a fair deal in today's market. "You have ideas, the others have ideas, and they have to fit together in some way. At the moment they don’t, but that’s not a bad thing," the sporting director explained when discussing the current state of play.
Eberl is no stranger to tough negotiations, having recently navigated a difficult extension process with French defender Dayot Upamecano. His public comments suggest a level-headed approach to the Laimer situation, prioritising the player's current contributions on the pitch over the off-field distractions.
Focus remains on the pitch
Laimer's versatility and work rate have made him a favourite under Vincent Kompany, and the club's primary focus for now is ensuring he stays fit for the business end of the season. "We are extremely happy that he is there, that he is healthy again and that he is now available for the games," Eberl concluded.
As Bayern prepare for crucial fixtures in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League, the contract saga will likely remain in the background. While the "on hold" status confirms that no immediate breakthrough is expected, both the club and Laimer seem content to let his football do the talking for the time being. Whether the two parties can bridge the million-euro gap later this year remains the big question in Munich.
