Bayern Munich confirm Nathaniel Brown signing as Germany star revels in 'indescribable' homecoming

Speaking after completing his blockbuster move, the Amberg-born defender expressed immense pride at returning to his home region to represent the club he supported throughout his childhood. The versatile full-back admitted that graduating from youth football to the Allianz Arena dugout felt entirely surreal.

Brown stated: "It’s indescribable. FC Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the whole world. And because I’m from Bavaria myself, almost everyone in my hometown of Amberg supports FC Bayern – that’s what I grew up with. That makes it very special, of course. It’s all wonderful for me – and it’s also a huge step for me."

Reflecting on whether he always possessed the inner belief that he would make it this far in the professional game, the 23-year-old conceded that his rapid rise to the top was a gradual process rather than an overnight success.

He added: "If I’m being completely honest: you don’t think on such a grand scale when you start playing football. In the U17s, I became a left-back, and then it gradually dawned on me: OK, maybe I could turn professional. But the idea that I might one day play for FC Bayern – that was just a dream, nothing more and nothing less."

When questioned about his long-term sporting ambitions and what he hopes to achieve during his tenure in Munich, Brown revealed a clear hunger to establish himself at the absolute highest level under Kompany.

He concluded: "I want to achieve the greatest possible sporting success, win lots of titles with FC Bayern and celebrate them with the fans. I want to have fun with the lads and I’m already really looking forward to getting to know them all. On a personal level, I want to continue to mature and become even more grown-up."