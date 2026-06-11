Getty Images Sport
Bayern Munich closing in on massive €53m transfer for Ismael Saibari as PSV hold out for club-record fee
Bayern submit improved offer for Saibari
According to Eindhoven Dagblad, Bayern have significantly increased their bid for Saibari as they look to wrap up a deal for the talented playmaker. The German giants have put a total package of €53m on the table, including performance-related add-ons, to convince PSV to part with their prized asset.
The structure of the deal is said to consist of a guaranteed fixed fee of €48 million, with a further €5 million potentially following in bonuses. Saibari is currently away on international duty with Morocco as they prepare for the World Cup, but his representatives are working behind the scenes to facilitate what would be a career-defining move to the Allianz Arena.
- AFP
A record-breaking departure for PSV
Despite the high figures already being discussed, the Dutch club is still trying to extract the maximum possible value from the negotiations. PSV are not only focused on the total fee but are also insisting on specific payment terms and schedules that suit their financial planning before they provide the final green light for the move.
Should the transfer be completed at the current valuation, Saibari will officially become the most expensive outgoing transfer in the history of PSV. The reigning Eredivisie champions are aware of the immense value the 25-year-old brings to their squad but appear resigned to losing him given the financial magnitude of the offer from Munich.
Fiscal strategy delays official announcement
All parties involved are aiming for the contract to be signed after June 30. This timing is strategically chosen to provide PSV with specific fiscal advantages regarding their annual financial reporting.
However, this administrative delay will not stop the wheels from turning. It is understood that Saibari could undergo his medical examinations before that date to ensure everything is in order. In a show of commitment to the deal, Bayern are expected to bear the insurance risks during the interim period between the medical tests and the formal activation of the contract in July.
- Getty Images Sport
Saibari's record at PSV
Saibari’s expected departure will mark the end of a highly successful stint in Eindhoven, where he has developed into one of the most productive midfielders in European football. His stats over the past two seasons have been remarkable, particularly during the 2025-26 campaign, where he notched 19 goals and nine assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.
Saibari has won eight trophies with Eindhoven, including three Eredivisie titles, two KNVB Cups, and three Johan Cruyff Shields.