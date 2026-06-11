Bayern Munich closing in on massive €53m transfer for Ismael Saibari as PSV hold out for club-record fee

According to Eindhoven Dagblad, Bayern have significantly increased their bid for Saibari as they look to wrap up a deal for the talented playmaker. The German giants have put a total package of €53m on the table, including performance-related add-ons, to convince PSV to part with their prized asset.

The structure of the deal is said to consist of a guaranteed fixed fee of €48 million, with a further €5 million potentially following in bonuses. Saibari is currently away on international duty with Morocco as they prepare for the World Cup, but his representatives are working behind the scenes to facilitate what would be a career-defining move to the Allianz Arena.