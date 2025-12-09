Bayern Munich buy new stadium! German giants splash the cash with sizeable commitment to women's team

According to The Sun, the reigning Bundesliga champions have agreed to spend a whopping £6.5 million (€7.3m) on the Sportpark Unterhaching, which is located in the southern outskirts of Munich. The arena, which has a capacity to hold 15,000 people, will be used by the club as the new home for their women's team. It is a significant infrastructure improvement for the women's side, who earlier played their matches at Bayern's training ground stadium, which only has 2,000 seats.

The Sportpark Unterhaching is also the home ground for German fourth-tier club SpVgg Unterhaching, who once played in the Bundesliga between 1999 to 2001. Sportpark Unterhaching had the opportunity to buy the stadium permanently last summer, but they pulled out of the deal due to finances. The venue has hosted several Bundesliga, women’s national team, youth team and German Cup matches in the past.