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Bayern Munich & Brighton pull out of Said El Mala race as Koln demand record transfer fee for Bundesliga star
The race for the youngster slows down
The battle for El Mala's signature has taken a sudden turn as two of the primary contenders, Bayern Munich and Brighton, have stepped back from negotiations. Despite heavy scouting and initial inquiries, the financial demands set by Koln have proven to be a significant stumbling block for the interested parties.
As per Sky Germany, Koln are reportedly determined to maximise the value of their prized asset, seeking a transfer fee that would set a new record for a player of his age profile at the club. This firm stance has forced both the Bavarian giants and the Premier League side to explore other options, as they are currently unwilling to meet the steep valuation for the German talent.
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High demands and market realities
While no official action has been taken by interested clubs, the report sheds some light on the situation. The primary reason behind Bayern and Brighton's withdrawal from the race is that Koln is demanding a fee in excess of €40 million. This fee is too high for both clubs at this stage for a player who hasn't consistently proven himself at the highest level and and feel it does not match El Mala's true value.
A talent worth the gamble?
El Mala has quickly become one of the most talked-about prospects in the Bundesliga, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 27 games, as he displays explosive pace and technical ability that has seen him compared to established European stars. His rise at the RheinEnergieStadion has been meteoric, yet Koln's insistence on a €40m package reflects their belief that he is a generational talent. For Koln, holding onto El Mala could be a double-edged sword. While his value could skyrocket further with a breakout season, the risk of losing out on a significant windfall if his form dips is ever-present. For now, the Billy Goats appear content to keep their star man unless a club returns with a bid that matches their record-breaking expectations.
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What comes next?
With the transfer window fast approaching, El Mala's form will remain in the spotlight. If he can maintain his form, or even improve it, it's possible that Koln will demand a higher fee. However, with their current position in jeopardy, with Koln sitting 15th in the Bundesliga, just five points above the relegation zone, the fate of their star player could depend on the club's performance this season. If they are relegated, the possibility of El Mala leaving would be even greater.