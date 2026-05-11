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Bayern Munich could sack transfer chief as board feel he's too soft with agents and has 'damaged' Bundesliga giants' reputation
A board with a watchful eye
Behind the scenes at Bayern, the sporting season is giving way to intense political manoeuvring. On Monday, the club’s powerful supervisory board, chaired by President Herbert Hainer, will meet to scrutinise the work of the executive board. Central to these discussions is Eberl, whose current contract – along with those of CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and sporting director Christoph Freund – is set to expire in the summer of 2027. While extensions for Dreesen and Freund are seen as a "mere formality", Eberl finds himself in a position where he must actively fight to retain the board's confidence.
According to Sport1, some board members are increasingly disillusioned with Eberl’s methods. Concerns have been raised that he is too easily swayed by player agents, adopting a soft approach rather than maintaining the hard-nosed reputation Bayern has historically held in the transfer market. This perceived weakness in negotiations has allegedly led to unnecessarily expensive contract renewals and, in the eyes of some directors, damaged the club’s global standing.
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Hoeness issues public warnings
The tension surrounding Eberl is not entirely new, as honorary president Uli Hoeness has previously voiced his concerns in a very public manner. During an appearance on Sport1, Hoeness aimed a barb at the director, suggesting he was "pretty sensitive" and needed to toughen up to meet the demands of the Bavarian giants. This public dressing down served as an early indicator that Eberl’s style was not aligning with the traditional values of the club's hierarchy.
The 52-year-old has also been accused of acting alone on key decisions and failing to foster a healthy "culture of debate" within the executive team. Critics argue that his transfer strategy, had it been fully implemented, would have led to a "cost explosion" and a bloated squad of fringe players. The failed pursuit of targets like Nick Woltemade and Florian Wirtz only added fuel to the fire, with reports describing previous planning phases as "partially chaotic".
Successes as a shield
Despite the mounting pressure, Eberl is not without his defenders or his triumphs. He can claim significant credit for bringing manager Vincent Kompany to the club, a move that is viewed internally as a success for the sporting director. Furthermore, the high-profile signing of Michael Olise is being attributed to Eberl’s initiative.
In a recent show of support, Hoeness bolstered Eberl’s position during a DAZNinterview, stating: "That was a decision that basically goes back to Max." This public backing serves as a vital "point victory" for Eberl in the ongoing battle for authority within Bayern's multi-layered leadership hierarchy, providing him with much-needed breathing room before the board's official review.
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The looming 2027 deadline
Under club statutes, Eberl’s long-term future cannot be officially decided until one year before his contract expires in 2027. This gives him a window of opportunity to prove his doubters wrong during the upcoming transfer windows.
Since Eberl arrived at Bayern, the club have secured three trophies — two Bundesliga titles and the DFL Supercup. He now has the opportunity to add a fourth piece of silverware to that tally should the Bavarian side overcome Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final on May 23.