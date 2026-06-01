Bayer Leverkusen star 'will eventually' return to La Liga as ex-Barcelona academy star reveals transfer plan

Despite being a fundamental part of Bayer Leverkusen, Grimaldo has never hidden his affection for Spanish football. During a media day with the Spanish national team, the 30-year-old was candid about his long-term career path and his desire to finally test himself in one of Europe’s most prestigious leagues.

“After so many years in professional football, I am used to the fact that there are always rumours throughout my career,” Grimaldo said. “I have always said it: I want to return to La Liga. That is one of my goals. I am very happy in Leverkusen, but I have always said that I want to return to La Liga – and eventually I will do so.”