Bastoni-Barcelona: potential targets for Inter: Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Gerard Martín

Barcelona have identified Bastoni as the ideal signing as they look to make some changes in defence: Araujo and Christensen could be leaving the club, which is why the board are evaluating various options in that department, and the Inter centre-back is one of the targets on their list. Within Barça, Bastoni is considered one of the best in Europe at building play among players in his position, and Flick’s side places great emphasis on building from the back; furthermore, he is a name on which everyone agrees and of whom both the manager and sporting director Deco are convinced.



