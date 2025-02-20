‘Every time they see a left-footed winger’ – Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal explains why he will continue to ignore Lionel Messi comparisons

Lamine Yamal has explained why he’ll continue to ignore Lionel Messi comparisons, with every “left-footed winger” being likened to the Barcelona icon.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Teenager stepped out of La Masia academy

Becoming a record-breaking star in his own right

Eager to avoid comparisons to Argentine GOAT Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱