Why Barcelona will be forced to vacate Camp Nou again next season after €510m funding approved

Club directors have detailed how the supplemental capital will be structured to finalise essential stadium infrastructure and technological modernisation. Detailing the multi-stage mechanism in an official statement, Barcelona announced: "The operation is structured in two components."

Outlining the financial breakdown and corresponding market instruments, the club explained: "The first tranche consists of €300 million that will allow for the completion of Camp Nou, a project whose scope has been significantly expanded compared to original plans through the incorporation of new facilities, services, and technological solutions. The second component consists of €210 million, to be obtained via two issues of Media Notes of €105 million each. The first was issued in July 2026, while the second is scheduled for October or November 2026."

This latest round of borrowing pushes the projected total cost of the ambitious stadium overhaul to nearly €2 billion (£1.7bn/$2.3bn).