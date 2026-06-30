Barcelona transfer for Harry Kane ‘completely ruled out’ as reasons for La Liga champions ending interest in Bayern Munich striker are explained

Barcelona’s primary objective in the current transfer window is to secure a top-tier strike partner following the exit of Robert Lewandowski. The Poland international, who consistently guaranteed 30 goals per season, has left a significant hole in the frontline that sporting director Deco is desperate to fill. While Kane was briefly considered, the club has now turned its full attention to Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez.

The pursuit of the Argentine forward remains complex, as Atletico Madrid are currently unwilling to sell to a direct La Liga rival.

A report from Marca suggests that Deco is preparing a final offensive to force a breakthrough. The Catalan hierarchy believes that once the World Cup concludes, the Rojiblancos may be persuaded to negotiate a deal for the 26-year-old, who has already expressed his desire for a move to further his career.