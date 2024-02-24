'Barcelona suit him well' - Getafe make big Mason Greenwood transfer declaration in response to Sir Jim Ratcliffe opening the door for Man Utd loanee to return to Old Trafford
Getafe have admitted Mason Greenwood "would suit" Barcelona after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's comments on the Manchester United loanee's future.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Greenwood impressing on loan at Getafe
- Ratcliffe has opened door for his return to Old Trafford
- Barcelona also interested in English forward