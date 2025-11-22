Barcelona issue statement on Marcus Rashford as Man Utd loanee ruled out of Camp Nou return against Athletic Club

Less than two months into his Barcelona stay, Rashford made it clear that he wants to move on from boyhood club United and play for the Spanish giants. Barca have the option to turn his loan into a permanent deal, with reports suggesting he could be available for between €30-35 million (£26-30m).

In late October, he said when asked if he wanted to join Barcelona: "Oh yeah, for sure. I'm enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player, it is an honour. The main focus is to win football matches, this is why I joined this club, and it's what the club demands."

Rashford is also getting praise from manager Hansi Flick, who could play a key role in whether or not the 28-year-old heads to Spain permanently.

In September, after his brace against Newcastle United, the former Bayern Munich boss said: "He's a fantastic player, a great talent and his finishing is incredible. For a striker, it's always great to score goals and so I'm really happy for him. Before the start of the season, [sporting director] Deco and I said we needed a player like him. He is unbelievable. He has more potential he can show us."

Incidentally, reports suggest Rashford, whose United deal runs until the summer of 2028, has swapped his hotel near Camp Nou for an apartment in Esplugues, a municipality on the outskirts of Barcelona - suggesting he is settling in to his new surroundings.

